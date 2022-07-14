Quilts of Valor and Linda Lafford presented a handmade cover to veteran Judy Wait of Buena Vista July 2. Making the presentation were Lafford, Wait, Lynn Williams and Janet Redetzke. Wait served during Viet Nam, enlisting as a lieutenant, came out as a 1st lieutenant. She served in Army Medical Specialist Corp. She got her physical therapy training in Ft. Sam Houston in 1965. Later she was transferred to Fitzsimmons Army Hospital in Aurora, where she took care of our wounded once they were stateside. She was discharged in 1967 and has lived in BV for 22 years.
