Jeff Puckett, a 1987 graduate of Buena Vista High School, joined the ranks of the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Museum and Hall of Fame during the 12th annual induction ceremony March 6 in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter presented the award.
Puckett, a retired Norman Police Department officer, is now serving as deputy director of the Oklahoma Board of Dentistry.
He is well-known for his work as president of A-ONE, the Association of Oklahoma Narcotics Enforcers.
He received praise for “Operation Pill Box,” a statewide case involving the prosecution of users and street-level sellers of prescription drugs.
Puckett is responsible for his work with legislative matters involving convicted felons.
Now residing in Norman, Puckett the son of Gary Puckett of Buena Vista and the late Patricia Puckett.
