The Alliance will commemorate Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April with several events designed to both empower survivors of sexual violence as well as raise awareness.
By giving tools needed to make the transition from victim to survivor, The Alliance has dedicated the last 39 years to empowering individuals beyond sexual violence.
Roughly 75 cases of sexual assault occurred in Chaffee County in 2020.
“Although a month isn’t enough time to solve the overwhelming and serious epidemic of sexual violence, it’s certainly a good start,” Shelley Schreiner, executive director of The Alliance said.
One of the easiest ways people can help raise awareness is by wearing teal today, Day of Action. Teal is the symbol of sexual violence and the official color of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Yoga Olas will host a Hip Hop class from 7 p.m. April 13. The event is by donation. Members of The Alliance will discuss Sexual Assault Awareness Month and then embrace our inner hip-hop dancer.
Kim’s Gym will host a self-defense class from noon to 1:30 p.m. May 1. Cost of the class is $18 per class. Members of The Alliance will discuss Sexual Assault Awareness Month and then proceed to learn about self defense.
Wear denim all day April 28 for Denim Day of solidarity with women who may have been told whether or not they were assaulted because of the clothing they wear.
People will walk, run or bike from Loyal Duke Dog Park to Elevation Beer Co. at 5:30 p.m. April 29 as a “last hurrah” for Sexual Assault Awareness Month. There is a $10 entry fee. However, participants will receive one free beer and goodie bag full of information about sexual assault.
Costumes are encouraged, double points for teal costumes, and masks are required.
“This run is going to be such a fun opportunity for individuals to connect with their neighbors who may have faced assault in their lifetime. I think sometimes the task of addressing sexual violence can seem overwhelming, but by doing the simple task of showing up to this fun-run, people will be taking a monumental step toward raising awareness and preventing assaults in our community that we love so much,” Jordan Pollack, Chaffee County Sexual Assault Response Team coordinator said.
The proceeds of events that aren’t free will be donated to The Alliance, to ensure the dual agency can continue doing the necessary work of empowering survivors of sexual violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.