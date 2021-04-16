Buena Vista, CO (81211)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow during the afternoon. High 36F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.