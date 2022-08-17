The Buena Vista community gathered along East and West Main streets to pay their respects to fallen firefighter Billy Cordova as his remains were brought back to town Aug. 11. The Chaffee County Fire Protection District, Buena Vista Police Department, Chaffee County Parks and Wildlife and Chaffee County Sheriff’s Department held an escorted procession for the battalion chief as they passed under a large American flag hung from the top of the Chaffee County Fire Protection District’s ladder truck. Cordova died following a motorcycle accident July 9. His urn was escorted in the battalion chief’s truck in front of the car carrying his family.
Processional honors firefighter, battalion chief Billy Cordova
- Michael A. Rodriguez
