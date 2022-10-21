President Joe Biden visited Camp Hale in October to dedicate the historic site as the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, permanently protecting 53,804 acres of land where the famed 10th Mountain Division lived and trained during World War II.
Just 17 miles north of Leadville, Camp Hale-Continental Divide is the nation’s 159th monument and includes the Tenmile Range, a stretch of jagged peaks and rugged landscape between Leadville, Frisco and Breckenridge where the 10th also trained.
During World War II, the 10th emerged as an elite group of ski soldiers who helped secure pivotal American victories against the Germans in the Italian Alps. Their success was largely due to a rigorous training regimen of mountaineering in the peaks surrounding Camp Hale.
Today, the military facility exists in fragments, but those peaks and connecting valleys are still home to an abundance of rivers and wildlife, including bugling elk and migratory songbirds. Recreationists also flock to the area for unrivaled hiking, skiing and rock climbing.
Last week’s dedication – Biden’s first use of the Antiquities Act to name a new monument – honors the legacy of the 10th as well the land where they trained.
The dedication does not change any valid existing rights on the land today, according to a White House press statement. The 53,804-acre monument will be managed by the U.S. Forest Service and will continue to support recreational opportunities, including skiing, hiking, camping, hunting and snowmobiling.
“When you think about the natural beauty of Colorado and the history of our nation, you find it here,” said Biden, referencing the mountains draped in fall colors behind him.
Biden arrived at Camp Hale around 1 p.m. Oct. 12 after traveling via motorcade from the Eagle County Regional Airport in Gypsum. A crowd of roughly 300 people, including representatives of the City of Leadville, the Lake County Board of County Commissioners and the National Mining Hall of Fame & Museum, were awaiting his arrival.
The president was joined by Colorado Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, Gov. Jared Polis, Rep. Joe Neguse of Boulder, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams, each of whom spoke at the ceremony.
Biden acknowledged Bennet’s efforts to see the dedication through. “This guy, he made this finally happen,” said Biden. Bennet, who is running for re-election in November, has spent years advocating for additional land protections in Colorado. He is a sponsor of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act, which is currently stalled in Congress.
During his speech, Biden also announced a separate move by his administration to block mining and oil and gas drilling on 225,000 acres in the Thompson Divide just west of Aspen and Crested Butte. The proposal has faced both support and criticism throughout the state.
At the moment of signing the declaration, Biden was surrounded by two of the last surviving veterans of the 10th Mountain Division.
“I’m honored to sign this proclamation and preserve this special part of our military history,” said Biden, who faced the two men beside him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.