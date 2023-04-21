Envision Chaffee County’s Community Wildfire Protection Plan has focused on prescribed burns and partnerships with local landowners to prepare for and protect against wildfire risks.
The 10-year plan was developed in 2020 to decrease the risk of severe fire to community assets, aiming to complete up to 30,000 acres of targeted forest treatments by 2030.
“This is a big goal that we set and a challenging issue facing our community,” said Kim Marquis, Envision Chaffee County outreach coordinator, during a trustee board meeting in early April.
The annual report was presented to the Buena Vista trustees on Tuesday, April 11. In the plan’s third year, their annual report says, Chaffee County made strides to not only complete treatments but prepare for wildfires.
More than 5,000 acres have been cleared since 2020, and there are additional projects in the pipeline.
Around 877 acres of private land have been treated since 2020, a 35-fold increase over the 3 years. In order to be successful, the report estimates that treatments must increase by another 500 acres per year, around 50%.
Treatments on public lands need to increase by around 30% to achieve outlined goals, and Envision hopes to increase staff capacity to support the ramp-up.
Low-intensity prescribed burns are one of the most cost-effective and key components to reducing wildfire risk. Still, there is the occasional complaint about smoke.
“One thing we’ve heard from folks is, ‘We support you doing these prescribed fires, but could you make them less smoky?’ And the answer is no,” USFS Salida District Ranger Perry Edwards said in the meeting. “Where there’s fire, there’s smoke. Would you rather have a week or two of smoke in the spring and fall when we’re doing prescribed burns or would you rather have smoke all summer with a catastrophic fire where you’re wondering if your home is gonna burn down, or if the entire community might burn down? So those are the trade-offs.”
Edwards says they are currently averaging at around 6,900 acres treated per year, and the US Forest Service, Colorado Forest Service, Chaffee County Fire Camp and Lake County, among others.
“One of the things we think about as we consider the number of acres we aspire to burn mechanically and treat with prescribed fire and some of the things we utilize is we look at the forest type,” Edwards said. “A lot of times we have to go in and do mechanical treatments before we do that prescribed fire treatment so that we have a chance of getting that right outcome.”
Edwards also said that, in cases of extreme fire conditions, there may be nothing to be done to stop wildfires. However, he emphasized the importance of ongoing reduction and cautionary efforts
“Look at the Marshall Fire. It burned down a Costco in the middle of an asphalt parking lot. How do you fireproof that anymore?” he said. “We look at the most likely fire conditions we’re going to be dealing with if you’re trying to protect the forest and maintain the forest. If it’s so extreme and nothing matters, then nothing matters. But we shouldn’t throw the baby out with the bathwater and just give up because we’re in really extreme conditions.”
One of the planned projects is a prescribed fire for around 6,000 acres of land in the North Cottonwood area, in addition to projects in Threemile (Creek) and near Mt. Shavano.
“That’s going to be a huge area,” he said. “One of the things that we struggle with at that North Cottonwood water source area is vehicle and equipment access. If you get much further than the trailhead, you’re in the wilderness and so our ability to do treatments in there is very difficult.”
The team was able to complete the Railroad Bridge and Trout Creek projects in a joint effort between the USFS and the National Forest Foundation. Matt Nykiel, the central Colorado projects coordinator for the NFF, said they plan to complete another 100 acres of additional land with the Rocky Mountain Youth Corps and Southwest Conservation Corps crews. The Riverside project will support Leadville’s needs.
“The Riverside project is compensated by a couple of different private landowners in and around the area of mountains and the Meadow Lake subdivision,” said Kyle Deschenes, wildlife biologist with the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies. “This project is not only focused on kind of reducing fuels and fire hazards but also to enhance wildlife habitat.”
Kent Maxwell of the Colorado Fire Camp and Chaffee Fire Battalion Chief for the south end of the county, said that developing connections among residents often leads to Firewise certifications for homes and communities. Still, Maxwell knows that a shortage of staff may make it difficult to be everywhere at once in a fire emergency.
“This year, we’re still looking at the possibility of who is going to help supplement or fill in the gap of how we had multiple fires that the inmates,” Maxwell said. “Over the years were able to help us stop the fire that could have otherwise been problematic. One of the crews that were working and future projects and other subdivisions around the county.”
The county has been able to raise the required funds, around $23 million, but costs are still escalating. Additional funds are pulled from federal agencies and grants, utility companies and state sources in addition to local sources.
“We’re getting funding from everywhere we possibly can,” Marquis said. “The amount that BV has provided for some of these projects. It’s great because it helps us show the federal- and state-level funders that you are supportive of this. You’re supportive of that particular project.
“We’ve raised $23 million directly from federal agencies, which is almost 20%. More than a third comes from federal grants,” she said.
“We can’t treat the entire forest and we don’t really need to, but there are areas of the forest which are more subject to fire,” said Commission Keith Baker at the April 11 meeting. “If they do become a fire they put higher values at risk, like critical infrastructure, power lines, cell phone towers, as we saw from the fire down to the southeast a few years ago.
“I think we are getting some notoriety, some good notoriety for what we’ve done,” he concluded.
For additional information about Envision Chaffee County and the CWPP, visit www.envisionchaffeecounty.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.