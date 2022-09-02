The Chaffee County Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board announced its community grants funding cycle for 2022.
METAB is an advisory group to the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners that recommends grant funding in support of local public benefit programs and initiatives. METAB grants have invested >$980,000 into the Chaffee County community since the program’s launch in 2017.
The METAB grant program is funded through a local, voter-approved, 5% excise tax levied on the first sale or transfer of unprocessed retail (recreational) marijuana from retail cultivation facilities in Chaffee County. Organizations eligible for METAB grants include programs under the supervision of Chaffee County Human Services or Public Health, nonprofits serving the youth of Chaffee County or providing services in one or more of the following areas: Human services (including youth services); public health (including mental health); workforce and family housing; and government agencies for the regulation of marijuana and other drugs and enforcement of related laws.
New for 2022 is the METAB Mini-Grant program, which will offer a simplified grant application for requests of $5,000 or less. The regular grants application will still be available for requests of up to a maximum of $20,000. Applicants may apply for both grant options. Projections are that marijuana excise tax revenues to fund METAB grants will be an estimated 40% lower than last year, totaling ~$200,000 available for grants in 2022.
Applicants for the 2022 METAB cycle must submit a mandatory pre-application letter of interest no later than Sunday, Sept. 25. To register an organization and access the applications visit cutt.ly/3Cwiv3b
METAB will notify qualified applicants with an invitation to proceed with the full application on a rolling basis as pre-applications are submitted. The full grant application will run Oct. 3-24, at 11:59 p.m. Grant awards will be announced in early December.
Learn more about the grant program/application system in an informational meeting with the METAB board members noon-1 p.m., Sept. 12, via zoom at www.zoom.us/j/4328290633, or in person at 104 Crestone, Salida, in the BOCC Chambers.
