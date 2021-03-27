As new homes in Poncha Springs pop up like spring crocus, the retail and commercial landscape has been nurturing change as well. Here’s a roundup of what’s new in Poncha Springs:
Sage Vintage Market, in Monarch Crossing, 220 Summitview Lane: Salidan Jynene Hartman opened her new gift shop the day after Thanksgiving 2020. She sells antiques, vintage furnishings, collectibles and reclaimed home goods and teaches classes in her upstairs Art Loft.
Hartman loves thrifting, reclaiming and repurposing and is relying on her 25 years of experience running antique booths in shops as near as True on First Street and as far as Willowstone Antique Marketplace in Colorado Springs.
Her shop is a feast for the senses – bursting with colors, fabrics and curiosities. Her “anyone can do them” painting classes are customer favorites and include step-by-step directions, often using nontraditional techniques.
Hartman also guides groups of up to six through making framed art, bookmarks, journals and more. The shop is open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information can be found at sagevintagemarket.com or on Facebook and Instagram.
Alba Bakery, in Monarch Crossing, 222 Summitview Lane: Alba Bakery founders Rick and Dawn Barrowman sold the building and business to Salida native Zach Short, who moved in on Feb. 8.
The Barrowmans have relocated out of state. Short says he and his team are busy in the planning stages and intend to open drive-up specialty coffee service by the second week in April.
Short said they’re focusing on branding – there may be a name change – and the timetable for when they will open the restaurant and add bakery and grab-and-go food items.
But one thing is sure, he said, the team’s focus will be on quality. Short has more than 10 years of experience in the food business, most recently as juice bar manager at the Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort. To watch the business’ progress, follow them on Instagram @albabakery5.
Also at Monarch Crossing, the live-work development at Halley’s Drive and CR 120: Larry Vargas closed Soulman’s Corner Collectibles and has relocated to Cañon City; he plans to resume online sales after getting settled.
Closed, too, is Buddha Farms Wellness Lifestyle. Owners relocated out of state. Still going strong at Monarch Crossing are Integrity Tattoo, Julie Nicole Jewelry, Pampered Soul MedSpa & Oxygen Bar and Fitness for Function.
Ship ’N Things, 9996 W. U.S. 50: The shipping, packing, freight services, printing, mailbox rentals, office supplies, greeting cards and more store opened in its new location on Feb. 22.
The site – technically in unincorporated Chaffee County outside the eastern edge of Poncha Springs – is just a few miles down the highway from its previous location near Soulcraft Brewing.
One of the Ship ’N Things owners, Kenny Peters, said the new location – previously the site of Serving Slabs – provides more space to support customers’ needs. Open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tentative: Snow Angel Coffee, 10057 W. U.S. 50: Owners Todd Sparks and Monica Haskell of Salida are in the process of submitting their plans to the town of Poncha Springs to create a drive-/walk-/bike-up coffee shop from what Sparks calls a “heavily modified” shipping container with windows on both sides. Their property at the intersection of U.S. 50 and LaPlata Street – roughly across from LaGree’s Food Store – would house their coffee roasting business and a patio for customers. The couple owns Snow Angel Greenhouse, and Sparks said they will continue plant sales at the U.S. 50 site, which they began last summer. Plans for the coffee business will go before the Poncha Springs Trustees on March 22.
Colorado Outpost, U.S. 285 and U.S. 50. Western Archery has recently started construction of a 20,000-square-foot building that will be the site of a 5,000-square-foot Western Recreation Industries outdoor products retail store. The remaining 15,000 square feet will be allocated to an indoor archery range, offices and warehouse space for Western Archery’s distribution business. Plans also include an electric vehicle charging station.
Red Truck Pizza, 10015 W. U.S. 50. Owner Ron Smith opened the new brick-oven pizza restaurant on Nov. 5 for eat-in and takeout with “old school” (traditional) and “new school” (recipes include Brussels sprouts, crab and goat cheese). Open 4-7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
M&M Carpet Cleaners, 126 Halley’s Avenue. Owner Mike Manci is building a new headquarters for his business that will also provide living quarters. He expects the new construction to be done by this summer, when he’ll move from his current Salida site to Poncha Springs. M&M Carpet Cleaners has been in business since 1994. Along with commercial and residential carpet cleaning, M&M also cleans tile, grout and air ducts.
Cesare Inc., 116 Halley’s Avenue. The geotechnical engineering and construction materials consulting company, based out of Centennial, opened last September.
Principal Geotechnical Engineer Darin Duran said Poncha Springs was chosen as firm’s fourth Colorado office for its affordability and its centrality to serve a region that encompasses Canon City, Leadville, Alamosa and Gunnison County.
