DENVER - Gov. Jared Polis provided an update on Colorado’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s efforts to vaccinate Coloradans.
Polis was joined by Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist at the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, who provided an update on the state’s modeling.
“We are working hard to accelerate our vaccine administration. Every week, Colorado is exhausting our federal vaccine supply and getting as many shots into arms as we have. Right now, the main limiting factor that is preventing Colorado from vaccinating more people is a lack of vaccines from the federal government.
“Today, I joined a call between the National Governors Association and members of the Biden administration, and the Biden administration indicated that supplies would increase 16% next week and remain stable at that level for two additional weeks. Colorado is ready and able to get the vaccine distributed across our beautiful state,” said Polis.
“The virus will continue to be with us so we can’t let up and we must continue to do what we know works - take precaution around everyone, continue to practice physical distancing, avoid gatherings, and wear masks in public.”
85% of Phase 1A has received one dose of the vaccine and 73% of that group has received both doses. 97% of skilled nursing facilities have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The Polis administration remains focused on vaccinating 70% of Coloradans 70 and older by the end of February. This age group represents more than 3/4 of the deaths in Colorado, and vaccinating them quickly will help save lives.
Dr. Rachel Herlihy provided an update on the state’s modeling. 1 in 115 Coloradans is contagious with COVID-19.
“Colorado’s COVID-19 hospitalization rates are much lower overall in comparison to the rest of the U.S. If we can maintain our current level of transmission control, that is the best way to limit the impact of COVID and prevent hospitalizations and deaths,” said Herlihy, State Epidemiologist at CDPHE.
