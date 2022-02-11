The Salida Police Department arrested Salida High School Principal Talmage Trujillo Wednesday on a warrant charging Trujillo with tampering with physical evidence, a Class 6 felony.
Police Chief Russ Johnson reported in a press release Thursday that the department has been conducting follow-up investigations with the district attorney’s office concerning a Sept. 23 incident at Salida High School that resulted in Trujillo’s arrest on misdemeanor charges.
Johnson said the investigations resulted in a search warrant being issued for Trujillo’s phone.
When officers served the warrant to Trujillo in his office at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, Trujillo allegedly unlocked his phone, completed a factory reset, erasing all content, and then handed it to the officers.
When officers left the school they contacted the district attorney’s office and a local cell provider to confirm that the phone was erased. Subsequently, a warrant was issued on the tampering charge, Johnson said.
Trujillo was contacted and turned himself into the Chaffee County Detention Center without incident.
