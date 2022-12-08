Buena Vista’s Pocket Wave will see a facelift in fall 2023, helping the wave function longer during the year and for more user groups.
The town first considered the wave remodel in 2019. “We started realizing that this Pocket Wave is good, but man, it could be a lot better,” BV Rec’s Earl Richmond said. “We realized this was a feature we could redo… We could start planning and saving money, so that’s what we’ve been doing.”
The Pocket Wave, located between the Staircase Wave and the South Main boat ramp, tends to see heavy use in the summer months.
Richmond says the waves will have 30 to 40 people lined up at a time. Additionally, the wave performs best in very low and very high water levels, meaning it doesn’t always deliver in the midsummer months.
“The design is to be ridable for a much wider range of water flows and to be really good at medium to low flows, which will give all our users a longer time span to use it. We’d have access for 8 to 10 months.”
The project is focused on modifying the existing wave structure for the enjoyment of all user groups, as well as helping to spread out the large surfing crowds seen in the summer.
The design team, which recently finished the new Scout Wave in Salida, has learned much in the past several years, and Richmond feels they have “the insight and know-how to make these much-needed improvements for everyone to enjoy.
“Since the inception of this plan, we have seen the price of construction, planning, materials and labor rise significantly,” Richmond explained. “We have also been working effortlessly to ensure our final product will provide the characteristics, safety features and performance outcomes our community and all user groups need.”
Richmond says that with the support of the staff at BV Rec, the town of Buena Vista, locals and businesses, the Pocket Wave team is getting closer to their funding goals.
They have received over $90,000 in donations from local businesses and groups, $14,000 in cash support from residents and visitors, and $55,000 from the town.
Numerous community-minded surf competitions and multiple other special events have also helped to support funding the Pocket Wave remodel, and the rec department plans to continue raising funds and awareness until construction begins in September 2023.
Though the BV Rec originally thought of getting the project underway next spring, design updates and a desire to see the new Salida wave’s function in a regular water summer have led the town to push the project to the fall.
“The town has been planning with the REP engineering team, updating designs and securing all required permits from the Army Corp of Engineers,” he said. “These new-style concepts require much more concrete and accurate field design techniques…Taking the time to observe, review, and respond to a like-minded project just down the road can aid Buena Vista with a timeline that correlates to a great final product.”
Permitting for the project “only really allows you to do it in a small window in the fall or winter,” Richmond said. The project will likely start mid-September when flows are low and rafting season has wrapped. The team will use a cofferdam to tackle half the river at a time, keeping the other side navigable for paddlers.
“We’ll do a lot of public service announcements, making sure people are aware of the project,” Richmond said. “During some points of the project, we might have to ask them to skip that section and put up portage signs … but the construction teams work pretty well to keep it open for the majority of the time.”
For more information or to donate, visit https://gofund.me/d33409b4. Additionally, all proceeds from merchandise at https://bvsurf.merchwebstore.com/ will go toward the Pocket Wave 2.0 Project.
