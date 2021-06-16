The Buena Vista Lady Demons soccer team had their final game of the season prior to entering state tourney competition when they went to Lake County in Leadville on Monday, June 7. The girls prepared themselves well with a 1-0 win.
Charlotte Apodaca scored the game-winning goal on an assist from Dixie Morgan with 6 minutes remaining in the game.
“Lake County gave us a really tough game,” commented Coach Tim Harris. “This Buena Vista team has amazed me at how they have worked and improved over the season,” the coach said. “I appreciate them and the assistants that have helped them become better players over the short season.”
Buena Vista received the five seed in the class 2A state bracket and will play on the road against Crested Butte on Saturday, June 19 at 1 p.m. The game will be played Western Colorado University in Gunnison.
This is a big step for the Buena Vista High School Soccer program with their first entry into the state tournament bracket in several years.
