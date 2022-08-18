Officers from various departments across Chaffee County will face off in a softball game for charity next week.
The game will feature the Buena Vista Police Department, Chaffee County Fire Protection District, Salida Police Department, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers. The departments will split into two teams with law enforcement on one side and firefighters on the other.
“I think the game is a great idea,” Buena Vista Police chief Dean Morgan said. “It’s a good way for first responders and their families to connect with the public and to get together for some fun.”
“It’s a great chance for these groups to come together and have fun while competing in a healthy rivalry for a good cause,” Chaffee County Fire Protection district chief Robert Bertram said.
The goal of the game is to raise money for charity from attendance for the Chaffee County Crime Stoppers organization. This year will feature a 50/50 raffle, half of whose profits will go to the Cordova family in honor of the recently deceased Chaffee County Fire Protection District battalion chief Billy Cordova. The other half of the money from the 50/50 raffle will go to the winner.
Crime Stoppers will use their portion of the proceeds to create a new phone application to let people provide anonymous tips easier.
“We also want to promote a good relationship between all of Chaffee County law enforcement, Chaffee County firefighters and first responders, Chaffee County Crime Stoppers and the public,” CCCS board member Edward O’Brien said.
The game will begin at 6 p.m., Aug. 26, at the Buena Vista High School baseball field, where it will be catered by Fancy Weiner and announced by DJ the DJ.
