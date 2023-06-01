The Pine Creek Giant Slalom made a splash in its first year under the CKS Paddlefest umbrella with more than 40 paddlers who made their way down the rapid late into the evening Friday.
A longtime fixture of Salida FIBArk celebration later this month, the event was moved to Memorial Day weekend’s earlier spring runoff and lower water levels.
In addition to Pine Creek’s class IV-V features, such as massive holes and nasty-looking rocks, paddlers also had to navigate five slalom gates as they ran the rapid, with assigned penalties if a gate was missed or improperly passed. Gates were placed to “steer racers away from potential dangers in the rapid.” There were also safety boaters stationed to provide support if needed.
Racers got two individual runs down the rapid with their best time counted, and entry was limited to parking available.
Cars were packed in at the Tiger Lily Creek turnoff, on the opposite side of the highway and in other small turnoffs nearby, with eager competitors walking their kayaks in a colorful parade to the put-in spot.
James Kerr, a paddler from Durango, has done Pine Creek at least a dozen times but never as a race.
“You definitely have to be a lot more on it,” he said. “It’s already a fairly difficult rapid and you’re thinking about the whitewater, but this is adding a new factor. Thinking about speed is really difficult.”
Kerr normally likes to take his time when he paddles, and he hasn’t done much racing yet.
“I like to kayak a little slower, so the speed aspect felt more difficult than the slalom aspect at times,” he said. “It’s normal to catch eddies and stuff throughout the rapid when you’re taking it slow. I like to take my time and really read the water, but going fast and being out of breath feels a little terrifying at times.”
His first run was also his best. Though it could have been improved, his second run brought some difficulty.
“There were some spots where I got a little held up (on the first lap), and I felt really tired at the end. So I thought, ‘Yeah, I can definitely improve.’ The second lap didn’t go so well,” Kerr said. “There’s a hole called Cave Hole, and the water rose from yesterday so it was more turbulent and caught you a little bit more. My entrance sign was just not good. I was trying to go too fast and line it up and then got flipped in it and missed a couple rolls.”
Finally, on his third attempt to right himself, he succeeded.
“That was good,” he said, chuckling. “It’s good not to swim on Pine Creek. So yeah, my second lap wasn’t great, but it’s still to just be out there and it’s a really fun atmosphere.”
Kerr said the energy of the racers and kayaking community was a big part of what encouraged him to compete.
“After doing my practice rounds, I thought about not doing it,” he said. “But then I had a friend to talk me into it. He said that racing has such a fun atmosphere and everyone gets together and has camaraderie, and no one really cares about winning or losing. Everyone’s just trying to have a good line,” he said. “We’re all here together as a community, and it’s been really fun to talk to and meet new people. I’ve gotten to meet some people from the Jackson kayaking team. Everyone’s really nice and it’s been fun to make new friends and cheer each other on.”
Kerr started kayaking in 2020, when he moved to Durango and taught himself to roll. Being newer to the sport, he appreciated the chance to look at the rapid in a new way.
“I still feel like I’m fairly new. A lot of these people, when you ask anybody else, they’ve probably been kayaking for a lot more years,” he said. “It just felt cool to read a river in a new way and a hard rapid in a new way. Usually in a rapid like this, I’m taking the easiest line, and I had to be more aware and more on it to run (Pine Creek) in this slalom style. I just learned how to be a better kayaker, which is pretty cool.”
Kerr finished toward the middle of the pack in 20th place, his best time coming in at 132:00. First place finisher Nick Troutman ran the rapid in 109:00. He hopes paddlers looking to get into racing challenge themselves and put themselves out there for competitions.
“Make easy runs hard,” he said. “Any class two or class three (rapids), try and take harder lines, try and work the river, really hit eddies and boof off rocks. Do the hard things when the water is easy and not scary so that when you do get to the harder stuff, then you can be ready for it, and just run a lot of whitewater.”
Only two “did not finish” marks were recorded in Paddlefest’s results, though around 20 racers only completed a single run, not needing a second time. Race results are available at https://www.ckspaddlefest.com/pinecreekgiantslalomresults
