This Sanborn postcard from BV Heritage shows Trout Creek Pass in the 1920s – a dirt road and one lane but two if you are driving a Model A. This became the Pikes Peak Ocean to Ocean Highway, which came from New York going to Los Angeles. It came from Colorado Springs to Buena Vista, then Leadville and on.
The Pikes Peak Ocean to Ocean Highway arrived in Chaffee County in 1923. The Highway started in New York City and after transversing the entire continent it ended in Los Angeles. This is now U.S. 24.
Coming down Trout Creek Pass, it stretched from Colorado Springs to Buena Vista 96 miles. You can drive down this route until it joins U.S. 24 again. From U.S. 24, you can see some of the old Pikes Peak Highway on the south side of Trout Creek, including a couple of cement bridges.
The Pikes Peak came into Buena Vista crossing the river at a bridge now gone and turning north about a mile from Johnson’s Village, following the back road into town on County Road 312 and then on Court Street to Main Street. At the State Highway Garage it turned north and went out the 4-mile road until just before the road drops down near the river. At this point it crossed the railroad tracks and went north. Remnants of the road can be found all the way to Leadville. Pieces of old cars, hub caps, fenders, etc. have been found around the old highway.
Travelers on this highway stopped at camping spots along the way. One campground was in Buena Vista in what is now our city park. The park extended across what is now U.S. Highway 24 and was much larger then.
Later, in 1938 and the early ‘40s, Buena Vista built some of the old travel courts, such as Pinon Court, and the court where Trader Tads was at the corner of Court and Main. These courts (motels now) catered to the new automobiles coming through. Across from Trader Tads was a Texaco gas station on the corner. This building was moved and is now on the west side of the Wedge building on Main Street.
There are a few places where you could see the PPOO letters on rocks along the route. There was even a large rock with the entire name on it, PIKES PEAK OCEAN TO OCEAN HIGHWAY.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit facebook.com/bvheritage.heritage
