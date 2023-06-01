Spectators gathered on Ramsour Bridge and along the surrounding banks to cheer on the 19 competitors – coming from all over the country as well as a couple from Poland and France – in the third annual Three Rock Splat competition.
Using the flow of the river, the contestants would splat their kayaks – or push them against – the three rocks near Ramsour Bridge, throwing in any tricks they could manage for extra points such as loops, spins, cartwheels and even paddle twirling.
“I used to be paddling down the river here and taking out right here, and I’d splat these three rocks,” said event founder Peter Holcombe. “I could never connect it to the third rock. I was like, somebody’s got to be able to do this and probably the way we’re going to discover it is by making it a competition.”
To make the event more interesting, Holcombe decided to have pies as the entry fee. The winners of the competition would be able to splat a pie in the face of one of the other competitors. Everyone would be able to enjoy a pie feast at the end of the event as well.
“Very different,” Holcombe said. “I don’t know if there’s another event that exists like this in the world.”
The competition started out small from word-of-mouth among friends before catching the attention of Paddlefest officials and being established as part of the weekend’s events. Now, in its third year, it has grown into a booming event.
“It’s my favorite event,” Holcombe said. “I feel like a lot of spectators feel like it’s their favorite event to watch because there’s so much creativity and it’s just different. A lot of people haven’t seen anything like this before. I think it’s off to a good start. Competitors like it, spectators like it. It seems like everybody’s liking it.”
By the end of this year’s competition, the men’s category saw Mason Hargrove in third place, Tom Dolle in second place and Nick Troutman in first place.
In the women’s category, Zofia Tula placed third, Abby Holcombe placed second and Emily Jackson placed first.
Competing on the Arkansas River in both Salida and Buena Vista since 2002, Jackson enjoys the Three Rock Splat Competition as a final fun hoorah before the competitors split up and head out for other opportunities.
“The freestyle competitions are challenging and fun,” Jackson said. “There are always really high-quality athletes here, so the competitions are hard, and the races, same thing. The fastest people in North America come out.”
As this competition was her sixth event of the weekend, she was definitely feeling low on energy, but she was still able to enjoy the blithesome event while completing successful runs.
“I tried to do more of the splat up against the rocks the way it’s supposed to be instead of utilizing the eddies,” she said. “I managed to hit all the rocks on all the runs and I had a really good time.”
As one of the winners – and not for the first time in this event – she chose to splat the youngest competitor, Mathis Hargrove, with a pie.
“My son’s best friend Mathis was like, ‘I hope someone pies me!’” she said with a laugh. “I just couldn’t disappoint a very excited 9-year-old, so I gave him whipped cream to the face.”
Kayaking since he was 3 and hardly new to competition, Mathis entered the contest with his father and three siblings. “It was fun, exciting,” he said afterward.
Young Mathis was also given the privilege of splatting someone with a pie.
Rather than a competitor, he chose to splat his best friend Tucker Troutman for the fun of it.
The pies to the face didn’t end there. Holcombe got a surprise splat of his own by daughter Abby.
“It’s a great way to wind down Paddlefest and have some fun,” Holcombe said afterward.
“It’s a lighthearted competition, it’s very grassroots. I think people enjoy it for that reason. And it’s big on creativity.
“It’s not a hard-core point value thing. It’s really just the paddlers trying to impress the judges and the audience and hopefully get points in what they’re doing, show us something we’ve never seen before.”
