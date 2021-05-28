RE/MAX Mountain Vista Properties announced realtor Craig Piefer is the latest addition to the growing real estate franchise.
“I’m excited to join the most productive real estate network in the U.S. and heighten the buying and selling experience for my clients,” Piefer said.
“Right now it is a great time to sell real estate. It’s a great time to buy too, depending on how you look at it. Homes in the valley are in high demand and it’s exciting helping the members of our community buy and sell in a market like this.”
Piefer brings to the office more than 10 years of local knowledge.
In addition to helping community members find the right home, Piefer is also passionate about being a part of our community.
Piefer serves as the executive director for Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition, a nonprofit that creates and maintains sustainable, human-powered trails in and around Buena Vista.
For more information about Piefer or RE/MAX Mountain Vista Properties, please visit www.buenavistasalidaremax.com or call 719-395-9063.
