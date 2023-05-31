After over a year of work from multiple parties and building anticipation, the Legacy Stage in McPhelemy Park will officially open to public use on Saturday, June 3, with a full-day celebration.
The Picnic in the Park will begin at 10 a.m. with Buena Vista Public Library’s Summer Reading Kick-Off. Children ages 3-9 will be able to enjoy songs, storytelling and interactive play.
There will also be an interactive, educational concert that focuses on Colorado wildlife, sustainability and spending time outdoors.
At 11 a.m., the Salida Circus will perform a new interactive show featuring juggling, globe walking and aerial acts. The audience will also have the chance to get involved.
The stage dedication will take place at noon, followed by various performances by local artists.
The beer tent and spirits garden will also open at noon, sponsored by Eddyline Brewery and Deerhammer Distillery, respectively.
“Amy and I are really glad to see such a fantastic town asset like McPhelemy Park further put into play as a vibrant outdoor space where our local community and visitors can come out and enjoy music,” Lenny Eckstein, Deerhammer Distillery co-founder, said in a BV Chamber of Commerce press release. “And of course we’re stoked to be partnering with the BV Chamber to offer up Deerhammer cocktails for folks to enjoy during this event.”
The public is invited to enjoy this family picnic-style event to build the sense of community and trust in Buena Vista while having fun, the release stated. Picnickers are advised to bring their own blankets, chairs, picnic food, lawn games and non-alcoholic beverages.
“The BV Chamber is committed to supporting local businesses and this community,” stated Heather Rupska, president and CEO of the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce, in a press release. “This event is the culmination of a lot of love, commitment and hard work. We are grateful for so many friends and partners that saw the Rollings’ vision and partnered with us to make this dream a reality.”
The stage was named for the legacy the Rollings family and others hope it will leave to the community for generations to come, further emphasized by the engraved bricks making up the Legacy Patio in front of the stage.
Reaching this point has been an emotional experience, Tom Rollings said.
“I was doing pretty good until I started unloading the bricks from Public Works and seeing what people had printed on them, and it kind of cracked me up. I found out I wasn’t the only one,” he says. He added that when the bricks were being applied to the patio, people stopped by to see them and also became emotional.
“After it was mostly done, Heather Rupska of the chamber of commerce stopped by and she cried,” Rollings says. “It’s really kind of a cool thing. I thought it would just be a nice load of bricks, a nice commemorative patio, but it was way more emotional than what we thought. We’re really happy about it.”
“It has been an honor to partner with Tom Rollings, BVEC and the town of Buena Vista to make the Legacy Stage a reality,” Rupska says.
In addition to the many helping hands that have made this stage possible, Rollings is thankful for the volunteer work put in by Wrex Harnish, whose tasks included working with the stage backing and cutting bricks for the patio, even in the rain.
“He doesn’t like the limelight, he doesn’t like to be paid,” Rollings says. “He just does it for fun and because he loves BV.”
So far, the stage is set to be used during the Fourth of July and the free Concert in the Park, which will take place Thursdays, June 22 through Aug. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. The Buena Vista Event Cooperative will also hold a few concerts at the stage later in the summer, and there are plans to use it during the Autumn Run.
“We just hope that everybody uses the stage, that the community gets involved and uses it because it’s their stage,” Rollings says.
For Rollings, it’s not just about the stage but the ground as well, which he acknowledges as hallowed ground.
“The healing waters of Cottonwood Creek pass by there and different cultures, different peoples have long met and celebrated and used that area for gathering purposes,” he says. “We’re happy to continue that tradition. The stage has been blessed by Longsoldier, a Lakota Sioux medicine man, so we’ve tapped into that spirit and we’re ready to go. We’re truly looking forward to it to see what transpires.”
