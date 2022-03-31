A pickleball tournament held at Daren Patterson Christian Academy March 25-27 brought 127 participants, organizers said.
Over the course of 3 days, tournaments were held between mens and woman’s groups with a mixed tournament held on Sunday.
The tournaments raised money for the construction of six outdoor pickleball courts and to raise awareness of the sport.
USA Pickleball ambassador Stephanie McDonald said they held tournaments for at least 4 years before COVID forced them to put the tournament on hold.
McDonald said pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country currently, the sport being a mix of table tennis, badminton and tennis.
“A lot of people describe it as playing pingpong while standing on the table,” she said.
On top of hosting tournaments and advertising, McDonald said the pickleball club also hosts private practice sessions and training for people who are just getting into the sport.
For more information visit www.peaktopeakpickleball.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.