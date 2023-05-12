Peak to Peak Pickleball Club will host the 3rd annual Rally in the Valley pickleball tournament Sept. 8, 9 and 10.
This has become one of the best amateur pickleball events in Colorado, attracting 250 players and spectators from 15 states. Open to players 18 years and older, and located at Salida’s outdoor courts, next to the Aquatic Hot Springs Center.
Peak to Peak Pickleball Club hosts this event with the support from local and regional businesses who gain exposure through various avenues leading up to, during and following the tournament. For more information on sponsorship at all levels, contact ashlee.cerda@gmail.com
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, and Chaffee County is no exception. The club is a 501(3)(c) non-profit organization formed in 2015, and has over 300 members. Rally in the Valley tournament is the club’s main fundraiser.
All proceeds will go directly toward the development of new permanent pickleball courts in southern Chaffee County. Website: peaktopeakpickleball.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.