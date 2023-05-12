Buena Vista, CO (81211)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High near 60F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.