PHOTOPINION: ‘Eat steak, eat steak, it’s some mighty good food … eat steak, eat steak, I’m in the moo-oood’

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has declared March 20 MeatOut Day as a way to promote meatless diets to his constituents. Started in 1985 by animal-rights group Farm Animal Rights Movement, the MeatOut initiative was created to educate consumers about the benefits of a healthful, plant-based diet. Polis signed a proclamation in support of MeatOut, joining governors and mayors in 40 additional states and cities who have signed similar proclamations in recent years, according to vegnews.com.
Life in Chaffee County continued this week rather unaffected by the governor’s slight of Colorado beef ranchers’ $4 billion contribution to the state’s economy (ag.colorado.gov), as seen in this March 12 photo along Little Four Mile Creek in Fourmile Travel Management Area northeast of Buena Vista.
The editor recommends downloading Rev. Horton Heat’s “Eat Steak” to listen to when you fire up the grill for the pasture-raised, never-seen-a-feed-lot beef available for purchase in Chaffee County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.