Jacob Phelps was voted Western Slope Conference Player of the Year and Elijah Evans the Lineman of the Year to lead six Demon seniors and three juniors earning postseason football accolades.
Joining their Buena Vista teammates on the all-conference team were fellow seniors Ethan Flavin and Haden Camp and juniors Eli Flowers and Caleb Camp.
Earning honorable mention were seniors Royal Lundy and Tam Flowers and junior Aman Wingo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.