This photo was taken in 1911 inside a bar on Main Street in the building that is now the Pearl Theater.
The man behind the bar is Gil Longpre. The owners of the bar were Joe Malmus and Tony Habick, and it was called Joe & Tony’s Saloon. The two men dressed in suits and hats are Joe and Tony.
The Pearl Theater was started by John and Pearly Groy in the early 1950s. It is still owned by their son John Groy and his wife Barbara.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit BuenaVistaHeritage.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.