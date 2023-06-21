After a few years of effort, expansion and remodeling, the Peak Wellness Collaborative is ready for its grand opening.
The collaborative lives in the former Buena Vista Community Health Clinic, built in the 1950s with funds and labor donated by town residents and a few generous out-of-state supporters.
Rich and Mary Willard, originally from Washington, purchased the building in December 2021. Though the collaborative had a soft-launch in April 2022, it’s ready for the grand opening. The outdoor picnic and gathering will be held Friday, June 23. Though their original plan to turn the space into housing was not an option, they realized a need for a wellness hub.
“Hospitals and clinics are the professional homes for all the doctors and nurses that practice there,” Rich said. But the wellness people don’t have a place to come together. There’s no home for them, no common facility where they have a place to come together and share their experiences and talk about their practices.”
The keyword for the Willards is collaborative. Mary felt it was important to understand the intersecting difficulties of the local real estate market and the smaller alternative medicine community. Their sign maker suggested the collaborative word.
“They want to share their experience, they want to synergize with one another, and as a collective body that thinks alike, they can help each other and they can make referrals to one another,” Rich said. “That’s where the word collaborative came in.”
“I didn’t want competition as you see in Western medicine,” Mary said. “We wanted very much for collaboration to be over competition, and we wanted to be cheerleaders.”
It wasn’t long after their first open house, nearly a year ago, that people came out of the woodwork to be part of the collaborative, and they attribute the influx of tenants to a widespread desire among practitioners for that common space.
“Some of the people that came to the open house said, ‘I’ve always wanted to be part of something like this, but I’ve never had the wherewithal to create it and never found an opportunity I felt comfortable with,’” Mary said. “We started hearing that kind of thing, a concept other people had been thinking about, and all of a sudden it’s coming together. That started to create our direction.”
Rich and Mary also emphasized the “diversity of modalities” seen among their practitioners.
“It allows the patient to be first, having everything under one umbrella,” Mary said. “If you have a person that needs multiple procedures, the practitioners can collaborate on that patient, instead of having a doctor here with their prescriptions and having a doctor there with their prescription that don’t talk. Here, it’s that collaboration piece. I think it’s the most important piece because it puts the patient first and it keeps the communication high.”
“We’re all so different,” said Kelly Shoger. “We all have so much to offer that’s so different from everybody else. … We’re referring clients to each other. It’s almost an easier way to make an impact in the community, because your personal practitioner has these resources they can refer you out to, and we’re all really close.
“We know each other personally, and we can vouch for services,” she said. “There’s trust.”
Shoger, a certified Health Coach and PEMF therapy practitioner, is one of the collaborative’s practitioners. In addition to running her business, ApotheKelly Wellness, Shoger also functions as a marketing consultant for the other practitioners in the collaborative. She has her own digital marketing agency in Buena Vista, as well, and manages the collaborative’s social media and marketing.
“I actually had the idea myself to start something similar, and I saw that Rich and Mary were doing it,” she said. “I met with them and we just clicked immediately. So originally, I started as just a practitioner. Then we talked about website development and a little bit of social media marketing and it just evolved from there.”
Shoger feels like an insider in her role, as well. As new practitioners come in, she gets to learn about their practice and business and digital marketing needs.
“I want to make sure everybody is at a professional level with their digital presence. I’ve positioned myself for all these new practitioners as a go-to person,” she said. “My position there is so unique. I went to school for advertising and marketing, and that’s what I did for 20-plus years. Now, I can help these small businesses become more professional.”
Having access to professional marketing support within the collaborative, Shoger says, helps ensure the collaborative and its practitioners can grow their business and increase their reach. It also impacts the culture within the building.
“I really do think that’s why these practitioners are now joining. They see what a benefit it is,” she said. “With the wellness industry being as saturated as it is, it’s still really challenging in Buena Vista to attract that clientele. It ensures we’re all sharing our modalities not only with each other but with the community.”
Shoger appreciates the way the collaborative creates a hub for wellness practitioners and clientele.
“There’s one place to go,” You could walk down the hall and hit up four different modalities, and none of them would be the same. You could spend the entire day there.”
Their monthly Power Hour meetings have also contributed to the connection between the practitioners, even for those who don’t love meetings.
“I hate meetings and I’m not a corporate girl anymore, but I love going to these things,” Shoger said. “I like hearing about everybody’s updates and where they are in their business and the updates that Rich and Mary have. It’s a really nice way to come together.”
“Everybody has a chance to get to know one another and once they develop a good working relationship with these people, they understand the capability of the power of being in a room of healers,” Rich said of the meetings. “It allows new practitioners that come in to connect with everyone and it creates that synergy and cross-referral opportunity.”
Monthly meetings also allow Shoger to share in-the-moment ideas with the practitioners based on what they have going on.
“If someone’s having an issue, there are nine other people to help them solve it,” she said.
The Willards also hope to start education opportunities for the public to allow practitioners to share more about their work with the community.
“It’s in order to assist them in growing their business, but it’s also to assist the public and take some of that wonder and skepticism away,” Mary said.
In addition to the main building, they have a small adjacent annex that they are working to prepare for future tenants. Rich said they currently have four available suites in the main building and potentially six units in the annex.
“There’s a lot of interest in what we have left,” he said. “The rest of the leasing is about to start, and I think we can deliver that (annex) building and a finished space within about 120 days. We have an amazing collection of workers.”
“Everybody there is really, really excited to be there, and that makes a huge difference,” Shoger said. “It feels good that we’re all like-minded but different, and we all have everyone’s best interests at heart. It kind of feels like a little family.”
Peak Wellness Collaborative’s grand opening, ribbon-cutting and barbecue will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., June 23, 66 years from the building’s original dedication to the town.
For more information call 206-200-8100 or 425-443-5353 or email 36OakSt@gmail.com
