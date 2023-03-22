Peak Wellness Collaborative announced in a press release the addition of Lois Arndt, a certified somatic trauma resolution therapist, to their team of practitioners.
With over a decade of experience in the field, Lois brings a unique perspective to the practice, offering personal and distance sessions to children, teens, adults and the elderly seeking relief from trauma symptoms and stress management.
Her passion for trauma resolution stems from her personal experience with trauma and the empowering effect of somatic trauma resolution therapy. She believes that everyone has the capacity to heal and grow, and she works collaboratively with her clients to achieve their mental health goals.
“I’m excited to join Peak Wellness Collaborative and continue helping individuals on their healing path,” says Arndt. “I offer a safe and supportive space for my clients to process their trauma and build resilience, and I’m honored to be a part of their journey.”
In addition to her private practice, she is also available to consult with schools and organizations, providing trauma awareness education and customized plans to meet their specific needs.
Arndt also works at Mini-Blessings Farm as the program manager and is able to combine her therapy treatments with the horses.
“We’re thrilled to have Lois join our team of practitioners and bring her expertise in somatic trauma resolution therapy to the area from Colorado Springs,” says Rich Willard, owner of Peak Wellness Collaborative. “Her commitment to empowering individuals to heal and grow aligns with our values and complements the growing community of healers here.”
To learn more about Arndt and her practice, www.loisarndt.com
