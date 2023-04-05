The wicked smack of whiffle against paddle echoed in the Darren Patterson Christian Academy Gym as 125 players came together for a pickleball tournament the weekend of March 31.
The tournament, hosted by BV Rec and Peak to Peak Pickleball, was BV’s fourth tournament and featured women’s, mixed and men’s doubles brackets open to players as young as 11. Players repped Monte Vista, Denver and five different states at the tournament. Steve Bruckman, who came from Salida, said he enjoyed his games.
“Winning a game was great,” he said after posing for a photo with his silver medal. “It was a really fun tournament.”
Kevin and Kevin Megyeri, a father-son team jokingly dubbed “Special K,” exchanged wicked volleys with their opponents before winning. Though the Springs-based son often comes up to play with his parents in Salida, he hasn’t had a chance to play in a tournament with his dad in around 2 years. It was also their first family tournament, and after getting their first-game jitters out, they felt confident about the rest of the afternoon.
“Winning the last game was probably my favorite moment (so far),” the younger said. The victory brought the team’s mid-afternoon record to 1-1. “(The ball) floated in and hit the back line.”
The Megyeris tapped paddles, shook hands and congratulated their fellow pickleballers across the net. Their strategy focuses on knowing the abilities of both your opponents and your teammate.
“You need to identify your strengths and weaknesses that you’re having on that particular game, and also what your opponents’ are: Forehands, backhands, how they do a drive and how they do a dink, and you have to try to analyze that as best you can and take advantage of whatever you learn,” the younger said. “(Kevin Sr.) is a well-rounded player, so I can trust him to hit a shot I need him to hit.”
“He’s young and athletic, and he can cover the court,” Megyeri’s father said of his son. “He makes me look good.”
The men’s doubles bracket was competitive, but that didn’t stop laughter and good sportsmanship from owning the day. Players tapped paddles after each game, complimenting opponents on clean serves and well-earned points. They chatted between games about local recreation, “not that there needs to be anything besides pickleball.” There were other father-son teams, too.
“My favorite moments are always seeing young kids involved in playing with their parents or their grandparents. There’s really no other sport where you will see multigenerational teams competing,” said Stephanie McDonald, board member for Peak to Peak. “That to me is one of the greatest things about pickleball.”
The tourney was played on indoor courts at the DPCA gym, with three games playing simultaneously. Scorekeepers updated the brackets, and match-ups documented their scoring and results on cards. Many local courts are outdoors, so an indoor environment meant players had to adjust their approach to the game.
“This surface, the light, it’s a lot different than what we have set up at our house,” the elder Megyeri said. “You use a different ball, and you play differently. It takes a little bit to get used to the wood floor, the lines and the lights.”
Pickleball has picked up speed in the Arkansas Valley and across the country. BV opened its pickleball courts in 2022 with the help of Peak to Peak. One draw, McDonald says, is how widely accessible it is.
“It’s very easy to learn,” McDonald said. “You don’t have to have an incredible amount of athletic ability to play pickleball and have fun. It’s accessible to anyone, and it’s very inexpensive compared to playing a round of golf or taking your family skiing. It’s a very social sport, and that’s what really appeals to especially the older people. You sometimes get isolated from family members.”
Peak to Peak also holds a fall tournament. For more information on local games, courts and future events, visit www.peaktopeakpickleball.com/.
As pickleball grows in popularity and accessibility, experienced players are always happy to bring newbies into the fold. Bruckman encouraged newcomers to go for it and get involved in local games.
“Come on out and join in,” Bruckman said. “It’s really friendly and fun to play.”
