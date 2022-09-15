The Peak to Peak Pickleball Club will be holding a dedication ceremony of the new pickleball courts at the Buena Vista River Park at 10:30 a.m., Sept. 21.
The pickleball courts were in the process of being funded for 5 years and received multiple grants from several sources.
These grants include the Daniels grant, the Palmor grant, Next 50 grant and the Monarch grant.
On May 10, the board of trustees approved the construction of the pickleball courts through developer Sport Court. The construction of the courts began in late June which will be finalized this September at the dedication ceremony.
After the dedication, a group photo will be taken with everyone who attended and the members of the Peak to Peak Pickleball club.
“We are beyond excited about the completion of the six dedicated pickleball courts in Buena Vista. How does it feel? Honestly, it’s a little unbelievable,” Pickleball ambassador Stephanie McDonald said. “We have a committee of people who have been working toward this goal for 3 years and there were more than a few doubters who didn’t think we could get it done without the benefit of a major grant.”
A professional exhibition match will be held shortly after the photo between Ken Lehman, Cherie Chao, Vivian Edwards and EJ Karsten marking it as the first game to be held on the new courts. After the match the courts will be turned over to the public for anybody to play.
“This exhibition match will be both entertaining and educational as players will be able to witness pro level play. We’re very excited to be able to include this in our dedication ceremony,” McDonald said.
The ceremony will be catered to by Peak to Peak offering a variety of finger foods such as sandwiches, chips, cookies and drinks.
“We are so grateful for the support of the Town of BV, the Buena Vista Recreation Department, Chaffee County, the Peak to Peak Pickleball Club and many, many others for helping us make this happen,” McDonald said.
