Park County Creative Alliance is back again this summer continuing its History Inspiring Art program.
The group will be showcasing a series of smaller murals throughout Alma depicting its mining heritage.
This public art project will showcase seven artists from Park County. Each artist will be painting a piece that is inspired by mining, natural resources, and the natural beauty that surrounds Alma.
PCCA artists involved are Alyssa Serpentini, Jessica Kurnas, Brennen Scott-Williams, Scott Bullock, Kia Neil, Marisa Green Novy and coordinator Faith K. Lefever, Vice President, PCCA.
The murals will be installed throughout the town of Alma.
This project is funded by the South Park National Heritage Area and supported by various merchants in Alma.
The artists will be working on the murals inside the Clesson Cabin, 217 S. Main St., Alma and Alma Town Hall, 59 Buckskin St., throughout the summer.
Visitors are welcome to stop by and see the works in progress. Times will vary so look for the sign Artist at Work to meet the artists. The project is anticipated to be completed by Sept. 1.
This is the second summer PCCA member artists will be creating a mural.
Last summer they completed the vibrant mural on the side of the Jefferson Market in Jefferson depicting the heritage of the railroad in South Park.
For more information, contact: info@parkcreates.org
Park County Creative Alliance is an organization uniting Park County through the arts while helping to support and promote local artists from all genres such as writers, musicians, painters, photographers and more.
Learn more about PCCA by visiting the website parkcreates.org. Be sure and pick up an Art in Adventuring Map found in various locations throughout Park County and a little beyond. PCCA can also be found on Facebook.
