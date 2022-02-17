Times Best of BV reader favorite Sorelle Delicatessen will be lending support to local students by donating 10 percent of proceeds Thursday, Feb. 24, to Avery-Parsons Elementary School.
This year, the Avery-Parsons Elementary Parent Teacher Organization decided to try partnering with local restaurants in its endeavor “to create spaces of optimism at APES by supporting an empowered, engaged and joyful environment,” explains Emily Madler, Avery-Parsons Elementary principal.
“They weren’t sure what kind of response they would receive, but not surprising, our restaurants have been incredibly kind to collaborate with us,” Madler says. “We have partnered with Casa Sanchez, Wesley & Rose, The Blend and on Feb. 24 we look forward to partnering with Sorelle.”
The delicatessen staff love supporting local children and appreciate the opportunity to contribute to their education, says Sorelle co-owner Kim Schwan.
“Having children ourselves, we understand the importance of investing in our elementary school and didn’t hesitate jumping on board with this partnership,” she adds. “We have always had a great relationship with all BV schools and look forward to future fundraising events and helping out in any way we can.”
The delicatessen has many customer favorites, Schwan says, including the Sorelle Italian and turkey havarti sandwiches, the latter a personal favorite of Madler’s.
The take-and-bake dinner options continue to be popular, especially the house-made lasagna and four cheese ravioli with bacon and spinach. And the reader-honoring fresh housemade desserts are not to be missed.
Madler says the donations will contribute to playground equipment at the school, as well as the continued work of the PTO for both students and staff.
“We are very grateful to our community and local restaurants for their support of our school,” Madler says.
Former Times reporter Douglas P. Marsh contributed to this story.
