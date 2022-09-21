Buena Vista High School capped off homecoming week with a warm and breezy Saturday full of fun.
The school held several traditional events over the long weekend including a parade, a bonfire and sporting events.
Homecoming started with two volleyball matches for varsity and junior varsity at the BVHS gym against Center Thursday. After the volleyball games were finished, a blacklight Pep Rally was held.
The high school held a late afternoon parade Friday with student decorated floats down Main Street.
The annual powderpuff game was held after the parade on the BVHS football field where female athletes participated in a game of flag football.
The school burned the traditional homecoming bonfire at the historic Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds.
The bonfire was traditionally burned in the parking lot of the high school, but was moved off the new paved parking to the rodeo grounds instead.
The high school held guided tours hosted by the student body president Makenna St. John and vice president Aleah Urbine.
“These school tours allow people to view the new school and help connect with our community. We’re really excited because we know there are people who haven’t seen it because of COVID,” student council advisor Sarah Flowers said.
After the tours, the homecoming football game was held with a halftime performance by the BVHS Marching Band and the introduction of the homecoming court on the field.
The homecoming queen is Lila Phillips and Ethan Flavin the king.
“We have homecoming court representatives for every grade, so freshmen vote for two representatives, the sophomores vote for two representatives, the junior vote for two representatives and then the seniors vote for their representatives, some years we have ties like this year. Once we have all that then the seniors tallying the scores go onto another list and the whole high school votes for the king and queen,” Flowers explained.
The homecoming dance capped off the week Saturday night.
“I think it’s something that gets all our kids involved,” St. John said. “Unlike prom, which is focused toward the upper classmen, this involves the lower classmen as well.”
“Honestly, I think it brings the community together but it also gets the community involved,” Urbine said.
This celebration was made possible thanks to the many people who worked behind the scenes of the event.
“A ton of work goes into planning homecoming. It starts before school begins and is all done by the student council class, that includes setting up stuff for the dance. Everybody has different roles,” Flowers said. “There have been 25 kids on the school council working on it every class period since school started and a handful of kids who started earlier in August.”
“We do everything. We’re really the backbone of this. We have Miss Flowers who is incredible and is the biggest support here,” Urbine said.
“Me and the student body vice president planned everything, and were kinda involved in everything,” St. John said.
To gain all the help required for homecoming, the student council members volunteer their time and effort on several community service projects on Fridays. These include the Buena Vista Heritage Museum, Mini-Blessings, Ark Valley Human Society, High Country Fine Arts and BV Recreation Department.
“Homecoming is important because it is important to celebrate where we come from, the community we belong to, and our town’s community,” Flowers said. “Celebration and connection is what it’s all about.”
