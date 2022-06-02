CKS Paddlefest enveloped the town Memorial Day weekend as event goers were treated to whitewater fun, spectacular tricks and incredible music.
The 20th Paddlefest began Friday with a fun run down the Numbers stretch of the Arkansas River followed by a ticketed-admission concert by Thievery Corporation and an after party performance by rapper Chali 2na.
Saturday event goers were treated to several competitions such as the Disc Golf Tournament, a Pro Freestyle Kayak Competition and a River Surf Competition. Free concerts were held to raise donations for rebuilding the Pocket Wave in the Whitewater Park.
Sunday held even more events with Spirit Trail Run, Numbers Kayak Race and the Three Rock Pie Splat Challenge.
The event ended with Race to the Grill at 11 a.m., Monday where rafters competed against each other in a time trial to reach the River Runners Bar and Grill faster than their competitors.
“I thought it was an amazing weekend and it was so fun,” BV Recreation special projects manager Earl Richmond, the Paddlefest founder, said.
“The event was a tremendous success and we are looking forward to all the live music events we have in store for the summer of 2022,” Lawn and Ivy Ballroom music organizer Brian Conway said.
Paddlefest proceeded even with the trouble of the chaotic weather that would flip between sunny to rainy to cloudy to snowy all weekend.
“The weather was fantastic,” event organizer and competitor Emily Jackson said.
