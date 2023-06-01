Six competitions, three clinics, eight live concerts and one awards ceremony later, Paddlefest 2023 wrapped up after the Race to the Grill on Monday, May 29. Though the weekend featured new events in addition to long-time favorites, attendees felt as connected to the weekend as ever.
Mason Hargrove, who competed in the Freestyle Kayak Rodeo, Pine Creek Slalom and Numbers Kayak race, said the weekend’s diverse events make it a favorite.
“It’s just like the diversity,” he said. “Some of the events we go to, there’s not as many events. You’ll have the surfing and then you have the giant slalom with the Pine Creek and you have the Numbers race, and then you have the inclusivity of Milk Run race for the kayakers who aren’t as advanced to run. And then just the town being so welcoming and throwing the concerts and all that stuff was really cool to see.”
“It’s definitely an event that is inclusive for everyone, even if you’re not hikers,” said Makinely Kate Hargrove, who competed in the Numbers race and the freestyle competitions. “The community that comes together is incredible, and it’s not just the kayakers but also the people in the town. They’re also happy that we’re here. You go into the coffee shop, talk to the people making the coffee and they’re so stoked that we’re here enjoying their beautiful mountain town.”
“I just love this town,” said Stephen Wright. “All of the events are so fun, and the Whitewater Park is just world-class. The play spots are just so good. … This weekend really gave me an opportunity to just get back into these specific skills and really hone them again. I got to paddle with all my closest friends again, too, which is always fun.”
Wright, who has been coming to Paddlefest for 15 years, competed in the Freestyle Kayak Rodeo. He also felt that this year’s Paddlefest gave long-time competitors a chance to try new things, especially those who missed out on competitions during COVID.
“A lot of people that didn’t make it here last year made it this year,” he said. “This is the first time a bunch of people got to do the Rock Splat Competition, plus the two freestyle competitions, plus two big races. I think a lot of people were just so excited about this many really fun events.”
And after 15 years of coming to Paddlefest, that community and energy have stayed strong.
“Regardless of where the festival site is, regardless of who owns the shop, what stays the same is that thousands of kayakers from all over descend on this town, get together and paddle together in one of the most fun places on earth,” Wright said. “There’s nowhere I’d rather be.”
