Logan Myers has brought the scenic wonders of the outdoors with a display of photos to the Simple Eatery on East Main Street.
Myers purchased his first DSLR (Digital Single-Lens Reflex) camera in 2006 and has developed his photography hobby for 15 years.
“My choice of subjects has evolved out of a love for public lands and natural history,” he says. “The photos I capture allow me to relive the experience of being in these special places and remind me how important public lands are to our wellbeing.”
The photo exhibition was set up at Simple Eatery in mid-December. Myers chose 23 of his favorites out of 7,000 photos he has on file.
This display represents “a wide variety of my photographic work,” Myers says. The photos were shot with a Canon 6D camera and Tamron lenses, not just around the Upper Arkansas Valley but also in the desert to the southwest. The subjects highlight outdoor spectacles such as the Milky Way stretching over Mount Princeton, waterfalls at Rifle Falls State Park, a winter sunset viewed from atop Ruby Mountain and more.
“I tried to pick different locations and seasons for the exhibition hoping there would be at least one image that appeals to everyone,” he says. “I traveled to specific locations to capture the images, but had to work with the conditions at the time. It’s rare for me to travel to the same location twice.”
Simple Eatery had previously been displaying art from Mountain Spirit Photography, says owner Ryan McFadden. “Then they were kind of getting out of it, focusing on other things besides photography,” he adds.
McFadden had seen Myers’s posts and photos on Facebook and reached out to Myers with the offer of displaying those photos at Simple Eatery.
Between looking for new places to visit a couple times a year, Myers keeps an eye out for new conditions and new perspectives around Chaffee County, only hoping that the images he captures might stir some emotion in the viewer.
“My goal in sharing my images is a hope that I can remind individuals of the value of public lands, and inspire them to spend time outside exploring,” he says.
McFadden says Myers can keep his photo exhibition on display there as long as he wants or as long as it makes sense for him. Myers plans to switch out a few exhibition photos periodically.
“I’m glad he agreed to put his art up. I like it. I see it all the time online and I wanted to see it in person,” McFadden says.
On each display photo’s name tag is a QR code that can be used to order and ship copies of that photo directly to customers with a selection of sizes and formats.
Myers is the 2-year owner of Butterfield’s Carpet Cleaning in Buena Vista which has been serving the county since 1981. He has also been the sole cleaning technician there for 17 years.
Myers is a member and supporter of American Whitewater and has recently done some consultation for them regarding the Recreation Not Red-Tape Act which aims toward improving outdoor recreation for RVers. He is also a long-time board member of Friends of Browns Canyon, and he volunteers with GARNA as an “Environmental Concerns” representative to the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area’s Citizen’s Task Force.
