8z Real Estate, Buena Vista, is thrilled to announce an exciting event that combines community fun and philanthropy for a great cause.
The event will take place on Friday, June 30, at the BV Soccer Fields. Gates will open at 7 pm, and the movie will begin at dusk.
Families and friends are invited to bring their blankets, chairs or even a picnic to comfortably enjoy the film. As dusk descends, the captivating “Top Gun: Maverick” will grace the big screen, providing an action-packed cinematic experience for all attendees.
A concession stand will offer a variety of fun treats and refreshing beverages including popcorn, drinks and other classic movie snacks while immersing themselves in the thrilling world of “Top Gun: Maverick.”
A raffle will be held during the evening, giving attendees the chance to win exciting prizes while contributing to a great cause.
The Outdoor Movie Night serves as a community gathering and a fundraising initiative, with all proceeds going directly towards supporting the Pocket Wave 2.0 Project. The goal in 2023 is to raise $20,000 to help with the up-and-coming construction costs related to the planned improvements. Permits, engineering, and designs are now finalized, and work will begin once we reach our fundraising goals.
The Pocket Wave enhancements (Pocket Wave 2.0) will focus on reconstructing and modifying this existing in-stream play feature. Our objective is to rebuild this wave for the overall enjoyment of all user groups and to help spread out the very large crowds we see daily.
“We are excited to bring the community together for this enjoyable evening of entertainment and to raise funds for the Pocket Wave 2.0 Project,” said Ritchie Molitor, owner of 8z Real Estate and The Terrace on Main. “By attending this event, community members will have the opportunity to directly contribute to enhancing and preserving our beloved River Park, ensuring its beauty and functionality for generations to come.”
The Buena Vista community encourages all residents, families and friends to join in for an unforgettable evening of community spirit, entertainment and support for the Pocket Wave 2.0 Project.
Come prepared with blankets, chairs and a spirit of generosity.
For more information about the Outdoor Movie Night fundraiser and the Pocket Wave 2.0 Project, please contact Ritchie Molitor or John Magers at ritchie@8z.com or (719) 395-9063.
