During the town of Buena Vista board of trustees meeting Jan. 11, Mayor Duff Lacy proclaimed Jan. 31-Feb. 4 as Youth Appreciation Week.
As a part of Youth Appreciation Week, the Buena Vista Optimist Club, as it has for the past 44 years, joined the school district in expressing appreciation and support of the positive contributions that our youth have made to their school and community since the start of the school year.
The awards were presented Feb. 3 at the Congregational United Church of Christ.
The students honored were selected by their school’s teachers. Each student was awarded a plaque that recognized their contributions and received a copy of the Youth Appreciation Week Proclamation from the town.
The annual recognition event would not be possible without the cooperation of our local schools. The Optimist Club does not select the recipients of these awards.
The event recognized 38 students in grades 3-12 from the Buena Vista school district and Darren Patterson Christian Academy.
