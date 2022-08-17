The Buena Vista Optimist Club held its annual charity golf tournament Aug. 11 at the Collegiate Peaks Golf Course.
Dr. Eric Gibb and Todd Allen co-chaired the event for 42 golfers who participated in the tournament’s two-person scramble format that included six members of the Buena Vista High School golf team.
Winners were as follows:
Low gross score
1st place – Sean Sullivan and Chandler Smethers
2nd place – Todd Robison and Brandon Boyd
Low net score
1st place – Victoria Siegler and Charlie Asher
2nd place – Pam Townes and Jack Townes
Men’s Longest Drive – Alsio DiMaggio
Women’s Longest Drive – Pam Townes
Men’s Closest to the Pin – Addison Nichols
Women’s Closest to the Pin – Cindy Milosavich
Men’s Closest to the Pond – Brandon Boyd
Women’s Closest to the Pond – Victoria Siegler
