Tournament co-host Dr. Eric Gibb congrtulates Victoria Siegler and Charlie Asher, who carded the lowest net score.

The Buena Vista Optimist Club held its annual charity golf tournament Aug. 11 at the Collegiate Peaks Golf Course.

Dr. Eric Gibb and Todd Allen co-chaired the event for 42 golfers who participated in the tournament’s two-person scramble format that included six members of the Buena Vista High School golf team.

Winners were as follows:

Low gross score

1st place – Sean Sullivan and Chandler Smethers

2nd place – Todd Robison and Brandon Boyd

Low net score

1st place – Victoria Siegler and Charlie Asher

2nd place – Pam Townes and Jack Townes

Men’s Longest Drive – Alsio DiMaggio

Women’s Longest Drive – Pam Townes

Men’s Closest to the Pin – Addison Nichols 

Women’s Closest to the Pin – Cindy Milosavich 

Men’s Closest to the Pond – Brandon Boyd 

Women’s Closest to the Pond – Victoria Siegler

