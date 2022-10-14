The Buena Vista Optimist Club began a new year of service on Oct. 1 and on Wednesday Oct. 5, the club held its annual installation dinner.
After dinner, the new board of directors for the 2022-2023 year was installed consisting of president-elect Rory Loebig, secretary Merilee Daugherty, treasurer Don Caskey and directors Christine Bachman, Burke Kaiser, Jon Ail, Daniel Johannsen, Eric Gibb, Janet Heinz and Todd Allen.
After many years on the board, Mary Hallman retired from the board and received a standing ovation for her contributions and service to the club.
Following induction of officers, the Optimist of the Year award was presented by Gibb to Kaiser, who has served as the director of the Collegiate Peaks Trail Run for the club for many years.
The Trail Run is one of the most productive fundraisers for the club and it was estimated that for the time period under Kaiser’s leadership the event has raised approximately $750,000.
Because of fundraisers like the Trail Run and Mountain Mania Car Show, the club was able to award $22,000 in scholarships this year.
