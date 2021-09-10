The annual Optimist Charity Golf Tournament at the Collegiate Peaks Golf Course drew 46 participants last month.
The 2-person team scramble opened Aug. 19 with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. After a short rain delay, the tournament concluded at 1:30 p.m. Prizes were distributed for Low Gross, Low Net and Closest to the Pin.
Keith Decker and Don Ligrani placed first for Low Gross, and Victoria Sigler and Charlie Asher placed first for Low Net. Sigler also placed first for Closest to the Pin.
“As Optimist members it makes us proud to live in Buena Vista where the community comes out and supports kids. Everyone has a great time and 100 percent of the proceeds from this great event go to the kids in our community,” said Eric Gibb, co-chair for the event.
