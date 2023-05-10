EDITOR’S NOTE: Readers of this page had their trust violated last week by someone using the pseudonym Ed Garrett.
Upon being called out by readers and after not responding to my challenge to verify their identity, the letter in question was deleted from our online content.
We rely on the honor system in the free-flowing exchange of ideas. Someone who lacks the courage of their convictions amounts to an insult to all the letter writers who put their names to their opinions.
We’re deeply disappointed and apologize for publishing an illegitimate letter.
– Dave Schiefelbein, editor
