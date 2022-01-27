The town of Buena Vista hosted Chris Leiber of NES Landscape Architects for a public open house regarding the historic Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds and Chicago Ranch Master Plan Jan. 20.
In two sessions, Lieber presented project details, progress and future plans. He also fielded questions from community members.
Triview Metro District bought the 300 acre Chicago Ranch property adjacent to the rodeo grounds in 2020 for water rights purposes.
The RGCR master plan kicked off in September. TMD first joined with town representatives to hold initial discussions on the possible usages for the land.
TMD and the town then gathered groups including the BV Rodeo Grounds Advisory Board, BV Recreation Department and Advisory Board, BV Trails Advisory Board, BV Planning and Zoning Commission, BV Sportsmen’s Club, Central Colorado UAS Club, Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners, Colorado Parks & Wildlife.
Simultaneously, the town sought community input via online survey. The survey sought basic information from the community on how often people visit the area, for what purposes, and what people might like to see there.
The survey drew 274 responses. A strong majority of respondents said their main hopes for the area were to achieve a balance of natural resource conservation and recreation activities. The most popular activities people wanted to see were hiking/walking, dog walking and cross country skiing.
Leiber also revealed a preliminary site design with features such as an 8 1/2-acre dog park, bike skills park, turf sports complex, special event camping and parking areas, community/recreation facility, multi-purpose pavilion and an indoor arena.
“It went really well. We had 35 in the first session and 22 in the second session,” said BV Recreation special projects manager Earl Richmond. “We are very happy thus far with the process, the feedback and the hard work that NES did prior to the meetings.
Questions from those in the meeting dug into details about dogs, camping and special events.
A new, follow-up survey is currently open at the project page on My-BV.com. The final details of the master plan are to be determined and presented to the public in March or April.
