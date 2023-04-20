The Upper Arkansas Valley is invited to stop The Mountain Mail offices in Salida for an open house to wish former Times owner Merle Baranczyk a happy retirement.
New Times owner Jim O’Rourke of O’Rourke Media Group will also be there to meet his new communities.
The open house will be hosted from 10 a.m.-3p.m., Friday, April 28, at the Mail offices, 125 E. Second St. in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.