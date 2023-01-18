The town of Buena Vista’s water planning survey will be open for one more week.
The draft policy, ordinance and survey are all posted to https://my-bv.com
The town’s 2021 Water Resource Master Plan identified the total number of SFEs (single-family equivalents) the current usable water rights can handle in a dry year as 2,511.
After subtracting the number of homes and businesses currently using water, as well as approved projects with water obligations, the town currently has around 474 SFEs of usable water left.
Earlier in 2022, the town created a few set-asides, bringing the total available SFEs down to 280.
The survey will help the town gather community feedback and comments on the proposed changes to the Municipal Code (Ordinance) and how the town allocates its remaining water for new development.
The draft ordinance’s proposed code changes would:
• Create an expiration of three years for the water dedication reservation if that dedication is from a fee-in-lieu (as opposed to the dedication of a water right).
In other words, those paying a dedication fee-in-lieu (currently $4,500/SFE) would have 3 years to pull a building permit or risk there not being enough water to service their project.
• Put an 18-month time limit from when someone pulls a building permit to when they install a water meter.
Either the project needs to have a meter installed (not a CO, just a meter) in this time frame or they risk there not being enough water to service the project.
• Charge the board of trustees with creating and reviewing, updating and amending a policy allocating available SFEs based on various characteristics, types of developments, geographic areas, etc.
The policy document will allocate specific numbers of SFEs to certain types of development/land.
The policy can and should be revisited by the trustees at their discretion. Specific numbers of SFEs to be allocated to each category are still in the draft stage, and the town invites community input to inform how those numbers shake out.
Before taking the survey, fully read the Ordinance and Policy. The topic is crucial, so informed comments, questions and comments on the draft documents are critical.
These proposed changes do not have any impact on current water consumption billing rates, the cost of the water dedication fee-in-lieu or the system development fee, i.e. tap fee.
For more context on the section of the municipal code that will primarily be changed by the ordinance, visit https://my-bv.com/water-planning
For additional information, contact planning director Joseph Teipel at jteipel@buenavistaco.gov
