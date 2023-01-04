After a year of 5ks, Fun Runs and themed races, One Love Endurance is ready for year 2, with new races and even more themes for runners (and walkers) of all ages to enjoy.
Founders Jill and Jason Maher launched One Love Endurance in December 2021 with the goal of sharing their passion for living an active life in the mountains.
They have both served the Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition, an organization dedicated to building and maintaining trails in the local area.
Though they’d originally planned to start small, hosting a few runs throughout the year and creating more trail runs, they soon found their group taking off and stepping in to direct the Autumn Color Run.
“The previous director (of the Autumn Color Run) reached out to us about directing that this year and the organizers of 14erFest reached out to us about directing their smaller runs,” Jill Maher said. “That in itself felt like the community was supportive of our efforts to have races in Buena Vista.”
One Love directed seven runs last year, including the Pi Day 5k, Autumn Run, Hallowiener 5K, BVSC Turkey Trot and the Ugly Sweater run. Over the course of their first year, they’ve had quite a bit to learn.
“I remember being so nervous and barely sleeping the night before our first 5K. We were worried about every tiny detail,” she said. “As we have directed more races this year, we have found a rhythm and routine in the preparation …The Autumn Run was by far our biggest turnout to date. We had a lot to learn with that one – course marking, coordinating three races at once, portable toilet mishaps, shuttling to Cottonwood Lake Campground and road crossings. While I think we pulled it off, I’m really looking forward to year 2 and making things better, smoother and more entertaining.”
One key learning point has been working with the BV landscape.
“Course marking has gotten ‘easier’ in that we mark what we need, but we’ve learned where to be efficient,” she said. “It’s fun to have the rocks in BV, but it does make course marking difficult with signage that goes in the dirt. We are coming up with better ways to work with the BV rocks rather than against them.”
For year 2, Maher says they already have ideas on what to do differently, including adding some new races.
“We have some spring races planned that will be new this year, incorporating some themed runs and community-focused events,” she said. “We have so much fun with themed runs, so St. Patrick’s Day is going to be celebrated, and we hope to collaborate with a local watering hole in the start/finish area. In the past couple of years, we have seen a need for a community-wide Easter egg hunt for kids. Therefore, we have plans to host one in BV, and we also will offer an ‘80s themed Most Eggcellent 5K. That means bright pinks and greens, big hair and shoulder pads.”
They have also been working with the town to host a 5K fundraiser for the Billy Cordova Memorial Park that is being built on the west side of town off Raven Way and Grouse Road.
“May is First Responder’s Month, and we know that this was meaningful to Billy,” Maher said. “Wouldn’t it be fun to have the entire community come together – along with firefighters, EMTs, law enforcement, search and rescue – and see what we can do together to raise money for this new park? We also have some exciting news about a new race we will be doing in October, and we will make that announcement soon.”
One Love is also keeping its eye on the future, planning for growth, expansion and even a training opportunity.
“We know that comes with patience, hard work and listening to what our community wants,” she said. “Considering where we started and where we are going in 2023, it already feels like growth and expansion.
“Needless to say, we are honored to have the opportunities we have had as well as those that are coming up. I’ve heard from several in the community that their goal is to complete one of our 5Ks. I would love that. We plan to offer a fun, interactive 5K training plan this spring, culminating with the 5K fundraiser for the Billy Cordova Memorial Park in May.”
Maher is grateful to have had so much support from the community, whether they’re runners, volunteers or sponsors.
One of her favorite moments of the year was watching the final finishers at the Turkey Trot fire confetti as they crossed the finish line.
“Those are the moments that really make me smile, and I love to see runners finish, proud of their accomplishment,” she said. “Running is one of our passions and our pastime, so it’s really rewarding to be able to organize and direct races that anyone can complete, yes, anyone – walk, run or a combo. Since neither of us was a runner when we were young, we have enjoyed being able to offer these family-friendly runs.”
For more information about One Love and upcoming runs, visitoneloveendurance.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.