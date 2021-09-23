It never hurts to be prepared before heading off road. Pay a visit to the Recovery Clinic by On Trail Training for some safety tips on Saturday, Sept. 25.
This clinic, led by Matt Balazs, will look at the safe and proper use of off-road vehicle recovery equipment, looking at winching techniques and other mechanics.
Balazs previously worked as a Jeep and Hummer guide in the Vail Valley, taking over 10,000 people on off-road trips. He now owns an Off Road Driving School based in Evergreen, where he works as a certified trainer with the International 4-Wheel Drive Trainers Association. This is his 19th year of professional road driving.
“I have been involved with 14erFest as a vendor since the first time it was held,” he says. “It’s a great event and I wanted to add value for the participants.”
The clinic is set for 3 p.m. at the On Trail Training booth at the Vendor Village on East Main Street. This booth will also have a tire repair demonstration set for Friday, Sept. 24, at 4:30 p.m.
“I would like folks to leave the class with a better understanding of the gear, having them be able to perform a recovery in a safe and effective manner,” Balazs says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.