The Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce will host the Fall Color Tour for its 21st anniversary on Sept. 20-24.
The Fall Color Tour will have participants ride along a trail of their choice without a guide as they are allowed to ride at their own pace.
“This will be my first year participating, organizing and everything,” chamber director Heather Rupska said. “As I learn more about the event itself, I think it’s a wonderful idea.”
The tour will provide riders with an ATV or UTV. Riders are also encouraged to bring their own off-road vehicles.
“We’re super excited to partner with Colliegate Peaks Off-Road for this event and for donating the outriders this year,” Rupska said.
Check-in for the event will be on at 4 p.m., Tuesday at Collegiate Peaks Off-Road at 710 U.S. Highway 24 North. Breakfasts will be held at the American Legion Post 55 building at 338 North Railroad Street beginning at 7a.m. with rides starting at 9 a.m.
A dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m., Friday, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building on 27318 CR 314.
“I think part of what makes this a great event is the fellowship with the other riders that this event creates,” Rupska said.
Included in this year’s ride will be an updated “OHVing in 14er Country” guide that participants can purchase.
The new guide will have updated maps of the trails newer pictures, and an updated format.
Included in the new guide will be updated history of the trails and of Chaffee County.
Guides can be purchased at the opening of the tour Sept. 20.
“We want to thank those who registered for the event, those who volunteered to help and all our amazing sponsors. None of this is possible without them,” Rupska said.
For more information and to register visit buenavistacolorado.org
