FOR THE RECORD Ben and Wendy Collier of Collegiate Peaks Off Road were not in talks with BV Jeeps several years ago about acquiring the business, but rather had only approached them at the end of last season. The Times regrets the error and any confusion it may have caused.
Collegiate Peaks Off Road rentals opened at 710 U.S. Highway 24 at the intersection with Crossman Avenue March 1.
Ben and Wendy Collier opened the business after moving to the valley from Texas a year ago with their four children.
“We grew up in a small town, so we’re small town people oriented and we’re very much community oriented. We want be involved in the community, we want to help the community. I was in the fire service as a firefighter and paramedic for a long time and she’s been in the insurance business. We’ve always been in the service to provide for other people,” Ben said.
“We may not have grown up here, but we got here as fast as we could,” Wendy quiped.
The couple originally planned on buying BV Jeeps but were unable to make a deal several years ago.
“We were actually going to buy them and we had been talking to them for a few years on buying them, but it ended up just not working out financially or whatever. So it was better for us to kind of start from scratch in a round-about way,” Wendy said.
Ben and Wendy said they didn’t feel there was competition with the other offroad renters in the area, explaining that they are all seasonal businesses. Collegiate Peaks Off Road will stay open year round.
“We’re not concerned at all, we feel that there is enough business for everybody,” Ben said.
“We’re friendly and customer service is really one of our number one things. Even if you’re not renting from us and you’re in the area and need information on where to go, we’re willing to give that to you,” Wendy said.
The business offers the thrill rides of a Razor utility vehicle and Jeep Unlimiteds, with a full-day rental of $275 for their Jeeps and $400 for the RZR’s.
Each RZR comes equipped with a GPS, stereo system, and Group Ride, a feature that enables the UTVs to connect to each other and track each other’s location through a mobile app.
“An ATV is an all-terrain vehicle while a UTV is a utility vehicle more comparable to a road vehicle than ATV. That’s really the difference, between an ATV and a UTV is the classification,” Ben said .
“Most UTVs are going to have a roll cage and seat belts,” Wendy clarified.
Collegiate Peaks Off Road is a member of both CORE and Stay The Trail. They teach trail etiquette and responsibilities to renters before leasing them the vehicles, they said.
They are also permitted by the Bureau of Land Management to use trails on BLM land.
Ben said that they wish to expand their services to include guides, guided tours and guided camping tours in the future. They are also partnering with Kodi Rafting,Wilderness Aware and Mount Antero Treasures to create adventure tours in the future.
