Jill McQueen, MSN, NP-C, has joined the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Neurology Clinic. McQueen will work directly with Dr. Yvonne Rollins, M.D., and Dr. Suzanne Lesage, M.D., seeing patients at the HRRMC Outpatient Pavilion in Salida.
Prior to this role, McQueen worked on the Infection Prevention team at HRRMC as an Employee Health nurse practitioner for the COVID-19 pandemic. She helped facilitate employee safety plans, creating internal processes for screenings, employee testing and contact tracing, while following and implementing developing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Graduating with a Master’s of Science in Nursing, Rural FNP Tract from Regis University in Denver, Colorado, McQueen brings 11 years of registered nursing experience to the neurology clinic, including experience in Emergency Medicine and Neuro ICU.
“Our employees benefitted greatly from Jill McQueen’s expertise and support through the early stages of the pandemic,” said Bob Morasko, HRRMC CEO. “We now look forward to Jill bringing her comprehensive nursing skills to our neurology patients, complementing our neurology clinic physicians’ valuable work and treatments.”
“I cannot wait to put my experience and education to work for the prosperity of this small mountain community,” said McQueen.
McQueen is now accepting new and established neurology patients.
For more information or to make an appointment, please call the HRRMC Outpatient Pavilion at 719-530-2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.