The Noteables will present their spring concert series “Circle of Life” May 6-8 in Salida and Buena Vista. Celebrating the healing power of music is the program’s message as the songs lead listeners on a journey through the circle of life.
Under the direction of Linda Taylor, the women’s chorus will perform a wide variety of seasonal music including unusual arrangements of familiar jazz tunes, spring ballads, humorous selections and songs of peace, friendship and love.
The Noteables, accompanied by their jazz band, will welcome in the spring season with a lively rendition of the 1927 classic by Irving Berlin, “Blue Skies.”
Five male singers will join The Noteables to sing six songs.
The concert will feature guest instrumentalists Oso Blanco on drums, Kate Chiras on electric bass and Andre Wilkins, saxophone.
Performances are 7 p.m., Friday, May 6, at ClearView Community Church, 457 Rodeo Rd., in Buena Vista; 7 p.m., Saturday, May 7, at Ascension Episcopal Church, 329 E Street, Salida and 3 p.m., Sunday, May 8, at Salida SteamPlant, W. 220 Sackett Ave.
PLEASE NOTE: Our top priority is the health and safety of our performers and attendees. Masks required.
Suggested donation is $10 to help pay for the cost of music and publicity. For more information, call Linda Taylor, 719 539-2428 or visit www.salidasings.org.
