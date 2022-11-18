The Noteables chorale group will present their winter concert series, “Peace on Earth,” Dec. 9-11 in Salida and Buena Vista.
Performances will be at 7 p.m., Dec. 9, at ClearView Community Church, 457 Rodeo Road, Buena Vista; 7 p.m., Dec. 10, at Ascension Episcopal Church, 349 E St., Salida; and 3 p.m., Dec. 11, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Under the direction of Linda Taylor, the chorus will perform a variety of holiday music, including unusual arrangements of familiar carols, winter ballads, Christmas gospels and songs of peace and hope, a press release stated.
The Noteables, accompanied by their jazz band, will welcome the holiday season with “A Welsh Noel” and “Holiday Jazz.” Other songs include “What Child Is This?” and “Wexford Carol,” as well as “Aurora Borealis,” describing the winter phenomenon of the Alaskan skies.
Suggested donation is $10 to help pay for the cost of music and publicity. For more information, call Taylor at 719-539-2428 or visit www.salidasings.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.